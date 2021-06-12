Michael Gaffney's Flower School 101
to
Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
American School of Flower Design
Flower School 101 features a 2-hour lecture and demonstration (9a-11a) where Michael will create 10 arrangements. Additionally, there is an opportunity for 50 people to attend a 2-hour class (1p-3p) where Michael will show you how to create 3 of your own arrangements. Space is limited!
Flower School 101 is coming to Kentucky! Saturday, June 12th in Lexington benefitting Liberty Hall Historic Site. Space is limited!
For more information & to purchase tickets call (502) 553-4371 or visit libertyhall.org