Michael Gaffney's Flower School 101
to
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
American School of Flower Design
Flower School 101 features a 2-hour lecture and demonstration (9a-11a) where Michael will create 10 arrangements. Additionally, there is an opportunity for 50 people to attend a 2-hour class (1p-3p) where Michael will show you how to create 3 of your own arrangements. Space is limited!
Flower School 101 is coming to Kentucky! Friday, June 11th in Louisville benefitting Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center. Space is limited!
For more information & to purchase tickets call (502) 553-4371 or visit kilgoregardentour.com.