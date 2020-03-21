× Expand Michael Veach Michael Veach

Michael Veach hosting March Bourbon Session

Hall of fame bourbon historian Michael Veach will host the March Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion in Lawrenceburg.

The focus of this Bourbon Session is the history of the famous distilleries located along the Kentucky River, as well as a tasting of present day Kentucky River bourbons.

Michael Veach was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2006. He’s written and contributed to five books and is the foremost authority on bourbon history. In addition to this he is the former Filson Historical Society Bourbon Historian. Michael has provided bourbon history education in many different forms over the years. He owns his own bourbon consulting company, Bourbon Veach LLC.

These tastings will be paired with appetizers and a cash bar is available. As always, a tour of the Ripy mansion is included.

Tickets are $25 in advance and are also available at the door.

For more information call 606-548-2181 or 502-680-0948. You can also email stonefencestours@yahoo.com or mcanly.millie@gmail.com

Purchase tickets online at www.tbripyhome.com/events