× Expand National Corvette Museum Several generations of Corvettes parked in front of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky.

Michelin NCM Bash

The National Corvette Museum kicks off its 2021 local event season with the annual Michelin NCM Bash. The museum expects a large contingent of GM engineers and designers from the Warren Tech Center and the Bowling Green Assembly Plant ready to answer your every question. They are also expecting several configurations of the new 2021 Corvette.

For more information call (270) 781-7973 visit corvettemuseum.org