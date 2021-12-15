× Expand Frazier History Museum Graphic for "Michter's Bourbon Pairings & Holiday Hosting Know-how!"

Michter’s Bourbon Pairings & Holiday Hosting Know-how!

Grab the Bourbon lover in your life and secure your seats today for the Frazier’s next exclusive tasting featuring Michter’s Distillery!

For the first time since the launch of their book, Which Fork Do I Use with My Bourbon?: Setting the Table for Tastings, Food Pairings, Dinners, and Cocktail Parties, authors Peggy Noe Stevens and Susan Reigler will share with our live audience many of the Bourbon-tasting traditions that inspired the project. Alongside Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson and her assortment of Bourbons and ryes, Noe Stevens and Reigler will offer a step-by-step guide to hosting a successful Bourbon-tasting party — complete with recipes, photos, and tips for beginners and enthusiasts alike. The book and Michter’s Bourbon will be available for purchase, and all three hosts will be signing autographs, providing perfect gift ideas for the holidays. Live a little, come have a taste!

General Admission: $44 | $39 for Contributor level members and above | Visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar for tickets.

Doors Open at 6 pm | Gallery Access 6 — 6:30 pm | Program 6:30 — 8 pm

Book available at the event for $29.95.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org