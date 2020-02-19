× Expand Michter's Distillery Image courtesy of Michter's Distillery

Michter’s Perfect Pairing: A Tasting Experience

Doors open: 6:30 PM. Program: 7-8 PM

Secure your seats at the Frazier’s first exclusive Bourbon tasting event of 2020 today! Our Main Street neighbors at Michter’s Distillery will be pairing some of the finest single barrel and small batch whiskeys in the world with an assembly of country hams, cheeses, and chocolates — a combination meant to inspire foodies and Bourbon lovers alike.

Guests will get to enjoy Michter’s Bourbon, Rye, American, Sour Mash, and 10-Year expressions of Bourbon and Rye, each of which will be paired with a different sweet, smoky, or savory food that’s been carefully selected to compliment the whiskey.

Join Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, Art Eatables Small Batch Bourbon Truffles Owner and Executive Bourbon Steward Kelly Ramsey, and award-winning spirits and restaurant writer Steve Coomes as they guide you through a premium, yet intimate, tasting experience. Live a little — come have a taste!

GENERAL ADMISSION: $55 | FRAZIER MEMBERS: $45

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/bourbon-michters