Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier

Doors Open: 6:15 p.m.

Event: 6:30–9:00 p.m.

Admission: $49 ($42 for Contributor Level Members & Above)

Listen up you Dappers and Dames, we’re going back to the Roaring Twenties—when all the best parties in town were underground! It’s time to get dolled up to get your wiggle on at the Frazier History Museum. We invite you to come celebrate with a couple hundred of your closest friends as the entire museum is transformed into Louisville’s coolest weekday wingding in years. So grab your squeeze and make a clean sneak to the Michter’s Speakeasy, where guests will enjoy Bourbon and rye tastings, great grub, a complimentary cocktail, and toe-tappin’ Bourbon jazz tunes from Billy Goat Strut Revue. Swanky prize packages will go to the best-dressed couple and individual. Live a little, come have a taste!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org