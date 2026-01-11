× Expand Micro Wrestling Federation Micro Wrestling Madisonville KY Info Flyer

Micro Wrestling: Madisonville, KY

ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS: TICKETS TRANSFER TO RESCHEDULED DATE

THIS SHOW IS ALL-AGES!

The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale professional wrestling event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. It’s going to be pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action.

Here is what you can expect:

Two Single Matches: Who are the toughest Micro Wrestlers? Come find out!

Micro Brawl: Body slams and suplexes take place anywhere in the venue! Get ready for up-close and personal Micro action!

Micro Rumble: The Micro Superstars enter the squared circle and stand tiny toe-to-tiny toe against one another in the main event; the belt is on the line and only one Micro wrestler will leave as champion!

Following the show: Fans can stick around and socialize and get autographs with the Micro cast members!

Become a Micro Mayhemer and sign up for our newsletter at MicroWrestling.com, and follow us on social media; all social media platforms on home page of our website.

For more information call 513.519.3287 or visit microwrestling.com/events/ballard2026