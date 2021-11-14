Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House

Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House

You're Invited to the Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House. Shop hundreds of booths stocked with holiday decor and unique treasures. Enjoy baked goods + refreshments + giveaways + sales + more!

For more information call (502) 245-7705 or visit buypeddlersmall.com  and on Facebook: middletownpeddlersmall

