Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House
to
Middletown Peddlers Mall 12405 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40243
×
Peddlers Mall owns the right to this photo
Holidays at Peddlers Mall
Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House
You're Invited to the Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House. Shop hundreds of booths stocked with holiday decor and unique treasures. Enjoy baked goods + refreshments + giveaways + sales + more!
For more information call (502) 245-7705 or visit buypeddlersmall.com and on Facebook: middletownpeddlersmall
Info
Middletown Peddlers Mall 12405 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40243
Food & Drink, Markets