MidSouth PC Horse Trials Rally

Hundreds of competitors are expected to compete in Dressage, Cross Country, and Show Jumping. The MidSouth Horse Trials is also an Eventing competition, and it is open to outside competitors. Vendors will also be on site for this competition.

For more information call (859) 221-3342 or visit midsouth.ponyclub.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
