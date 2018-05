MidSouth Pony Club Horse Trials

The MidSouth Pony Club Rally and the MidSouth Horse Trials are Eventing competitions conducted by the MidSouth Pony Club organization, and this event is open to outside competitors and serves as the qualifier for the US Pony Club National Competition. Hundreds of competitors will compete in Dressage, Cross Country, and Show Jumping. Vendors will also be on site for this competition.

For more information call (859) 221-3342 or visit midsouth.ponyclub.org