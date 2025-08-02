A Midsummer’s Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

A Midsummer’s Grove

An All-Day and Night Celebration of Summer!

Make lasting memories filled with music, dancing, and fun!

Featuring:

The Low Glow

Act Casual

Mama Said String Band

Wolf

Shannon Vetter

Tickets on sale now!

All ages are welcome.

Doors at 2 PM | Show starts at 3 PM

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
