A Midsummer’s Grove
702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
An All-Day and Night Celebration of Summer!
Make lasting memories filled with music, dancing, and fun!
Featuring:
The Low Glow
Act Casual
Mama Said String Band
Wolf
Shannon Vetter
Tickets on sale now!
All ages are welcome.
Doors at 2 PM | Show starts at 3 PM
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music