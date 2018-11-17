Midway Charity Chili Cook Off

Downtown Midway Midway, Kentucky 40347

Midway Charity Chili Cook Off

“Charity Chili Cook Off”. Noon to 3pm. Pay $5.00 to sample 20 plus Chili Recipes while helping to support the Midway Ministerial Area Association.

Chili contestants will be located outside along our Downtown sidewalks. Samplers will vote for their favorites and winners will receive cash and Trophy or Medals.

Historic Downtown stores will be open 10am to 5pm. Six Fabulous Restaurants will have Appetizer, Meal, and Beverage Features all day and into the evening. Bring new non-gift wrapped toys for our Toys for Tots collection boxes.

For more information call (859) 552-1377 or visit meetmeinmidway.com

Downtown Midway Midway, Kentucky 40347
