Midway Dreams Family Event

to Google Calendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 iCalendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Midway Dreams Family  Event

Join David Shew, author of Midway Dreams as he reads his book about a little horse with big dreams. This family friendly event includes hands-on art activities and a book signing.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/workshops-lectures

Info

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 iCalendar - Midway Dreams Family Event - 2019-06-22 13:30:00