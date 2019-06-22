Midway Dreams Family Event
American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Midway Dreams Family Event
Join David Shew, author of Midway Dreams as he reads his book about a little horse with big dreams. This family friendly event includes hands-on art activities and a book signing.
For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/workshops-lectures
