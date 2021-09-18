Midway Fall Festival

47th Annual Midway Fall Festival "an old-fashioned family atmosphere with small-town hospitality" September 18th & 19th, 2021 Sat 10-10, Sun 10-5!

Nestled in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass region, the Midway Fall Festival has been named one of Kentucky's top 20 festivals. The annual event features nearly 100 crafts vendors and demonstrators from Kentucky and surrounding states.

Plus, there will be plenty of food options, demonstrators, entertainment and children's activities.

For more information visit midwayfallfestival.org