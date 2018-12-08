Midway “Model Trains Exhibit”

G Scale Model Trains Exhibit, Free Admission. Local Midway Train Enthusiast will display their “Fantasy Land” Model Trains at the Thoroughbred Theatre Building. Free Mini Train Rides Noon to 4pm, and a Kids Activities, including Free Face Painting.

Historic Downtown Midway stores will be open 10am to 4pm to fill holiday shopping lists. Six Fabulous Restaurants will have Appetizer, Meal, and Beverage Features all day and into the evening.

Facebook: Midway, Kentucky: Model Train Exhibit.

For more information call (859) 552-1377 or visit meetmeinmidway.com