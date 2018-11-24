Midway “Santa Arrives”

“Santa Arrives” by R.J. Corman Train at 11am. Children visit with Santa till 3pm. Free Mini Train Rides Noon to 4pm and Kids Activities, including Free Face Painting.

Historic Downtown Midway stores and area sidewalk Craft Vendors will be open 10am to 5pm to fill holiday shopping lists.

Six Fabulous Restaurants will have Appetizer, Meal, and Beverage Features all day and into the evening. Bring new, non-gift wrapped toys for our Toys for Tots collection boxes.

Facebook: Midway, Kentucky - Santa Arrives.

For more information call (859) 552-1377 or visit meetmeinmidway.com