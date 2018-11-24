Midway “Santa Arrives”

to Google Calendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00

Downtown Midway Midway, Kentucky 40347

Midway “Santa Arrives”

“Santa Arrives” by R.J. Corman Train at 11am. Children visit with Santa till 3pm. Free Mini Train Rides Noon to 4pm and Kids Activities, including Free Face Painting.

Historic Downtown Midway stores and area sidewalk Craft Vendors will be open 10am to 5pm to fill holiday shopping lists.

Six Fabulous Restaurants will have Appetizer, Meal, and Beverage Features all day and into the evening. Bring new, non-gift wrapped toys for our Toys for Tots collection boxes.

Facebook: Midway, Kentucky - Santa Arrives.

For more information call (859) 552-1377 or visit meetmeinmidway.com

Info
Downtown Midway Midway, Kentucky 40347 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-552-1377
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Midway “Santa Arrives” - 2018-11-24 10:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Submit Yours