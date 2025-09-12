× Expand VFW Post #5480 Midwest Comedy Club Event Flyer

The time has come again, The Midwest Comedy tour is coming through Madisonville! Austin Robertson, Becky Thompson, and a special guest will be here serving up laughs. Tickets are $10 a piece, or we have package deals available. $200 package includes 8 tickets, 2 buckets of beer, and 2 family platters. ADULT CONTENT & LANGUAGE.

If you have any questions, feel free to call 270-821-5169

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com