× Expand BGACVB The Bowling Green Ballpark will host the 2020 Midwest League All-Star Game.

Midwest League All-Star Game, presented by Med Center Health

The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, will host the 56th Annual 2020 Midwest League All-Star Game, presented by Med Center Health, and Home Run Derby at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

The weekend will begin on Saturday, June 20, with the second annual Hot Rods High School All-Star Showcase with players from Region 3 and Region 4. On Sunday, June 21, the Hot Rods will host an event known as Bourbon, Beer and Baseball at Bowling Green Ballpark that will feature an opportunity to meet and greet some of the greatest players the game of baseball has to offer, as well as, bourbon and beer samplings from around the region.

All-Star week begins on Monday, June 22 with Fan Fest, where attendees can meet the 2020 Midwest League All-Stars and some MLB Hall of Famers followed by the 2020 Midwest League Home Run Derby. Festivities wrap up on Tuesday, June 23 with the All-Star Luncheon and the Midwest League All-Star Game. *times vary*

For more information call (270) 901-2121 or visit milb.com/bowling-green