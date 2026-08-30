× Expand Louisville Laughs Mike Larsen live at Roselynn Hill Winery

Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown for a night of comedy with Mike Larsen.

Mike performs comedy across the country and has written for many popular sitcoms, including The Drew Carey Show, Whoopi and 2 Guys & a Girl.

Mike continues to tour and put on joke-writing workshops.

Also on the show are Louisville comics and Funniest Person In Louisville finalists Jordan Berry and Desirae Duncan.

For more information call 5027248311.