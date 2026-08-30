Mike Larsen live at Roselynn Hill Winery
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Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd , Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Louisville Laughs
Mike Larsen live at Roselynn Hill Winery
Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown for a night of comedy with Mike Larsen.
Mike performs comedy across the country and has written for many popular sitcoms, including The Drew Carey Show, Whoopi and 2 Guys & a Girl.
Mike continues to tour and put on joke-writing workshops.
Also on the show are Louisville comics and Funniest Person In Louisville finalists Jordan Berry and Desirae Duncan.
For more information call 5027248311.