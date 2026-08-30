Mike Larsen live at Roselynn Hill Winery

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Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd , Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown for a night of comedy with Mike Larsen.

Mike performs comedy across the country and has written for many popular sitcoms, including The Drew Carey Show, Whoopi and 2 Guys & a Girl.

Mike continues to tour and put on joke-writing workshops.

Also on the show are Louisville comics and Funniest Person In Louisville finalists Jordan Berry and Desirae Duncan.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd , Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Talks & Readings
5027248311
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