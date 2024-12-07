Mile Wide Beer Co. 8th Anniversary

Milewide Brewing Company 636 Barret Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

After 8 years, y'all know what to expect! Special anniversary beer releases. Amazing pizza. A Silent Disco blowout. Mark your calendar, and we'll see you there!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/87374-mile-wide-beer-co.-8th-anniversary

