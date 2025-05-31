× Expand Louisville Silent Disco It's time for Mile Wide's 5th Annual Pride Festival w/ QueerKentucky!

Mile Wide Pride Party Silent Disco

We're so excited to host a FREE silent disco at Mile Wide on May 31st as part of their celebration to kick off Pride Month! The party runs from 2 PM to Midnight with Louisville Silent Disco kicking off at 9 PM with DJ Slim Thicc, DJ Frequent Flyer, and DJ Spring Break. Trust us, you don't want to miss this!

Get to Mile Wide early to enjoy all the festivities: LGBTQ+ vendors, DJs, an amazing drag show, and always delicious beer!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.