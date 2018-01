Military Child Appreciation Day

The Kentucky National Guard is hosting Military Child Appreciation Day in Lawrenceburg, at the American Legion Post 34 grounds adjacent to the Healing Field, for dependents from all branches of the military.

Attendees will get to create wax hands, participate in face painting, arts and crafts, pony rides, a puppet show, corn hole, archery, and other activities. There will be pizza and drinks provided.

For more information call 502-607-1751.