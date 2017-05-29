Mill Springs Battlefield Memorial Day Services

Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor Center & Museum 9020 West Hwy. 80, Nancy, Kentucky 42544

Mill Springs Battlefield Memorial Day Services

Mill Springs Battlefield Annual Memorial Day Services – Zollicoffer Park/Mill Springs National Cemetery/Mill Springs Battlefield Museum & Visitor Center. Honor the men and women who served our country by joining us for our Memorial Day Services.

We'll begin at Zollicoffer Park at 9:00 a.m. and the National Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Mill Springs National Cemetery, commemorating those who have served across the nation and across the world.

Then, join us at the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor Center for our 6th Annual Memorial Day Picnic -- Hamburger or Hotdog with chips and drink - $5.

For more information call 606-636-4045 or visit millsprings.net

Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor Center & Museum 9020 West Hwy. 80, Nancy, Kentucky 42544

606-636-4045

