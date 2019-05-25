Mill Springs Cornbread Festival

The 26th Annual Cornbread Festival is planned for Saturday, May 25,2019 at the historic Mill Springs Park, 9155 HWY 1275 N. Monticello, KY.

The heart and soul of the festival are exploring the historic mill and feasting on a bowl of pinto beans seasoned with county ham and hot hoe cakes made from freshly ground. The mill hours are 9:00 am - 5:00 p.m. with corn grinding demonstrations at 11:00 am,2:00 pm, 3:00 pm.

Other activities are arts and craft vendors, Mill Springs Gift Shop, Brown-Lanier House Tours, and entertainment by local artists. Local pageant winners: Miss Historic Mill Springs, Miss Monticello, Miss Wayne County Area, and Miss Monticello Teen are invited.

For more information call (606) 348-3064 or visit monticellokychamber.com