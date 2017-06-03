Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim

Millennium Trail Half Hike
June 3 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Take a hike – a long hike to celebrate National Trails Day! Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists will be your guides on half of the 13.75 mile Millennium Trail. This is a rigorous hike; experienced hikers only please. Bring a bag lunch, snacks and plenty of water.
Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $15
Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program; call (502) 955-8512.
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
