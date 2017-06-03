Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim

to Google Calendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Millennium Trail Half Hike

June 3 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Take a hike – a long hike to celebrate National Trails Day! Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists will be your guides on half of the 13.75 mile Millennium Trail. This is a rigorous hike; experienced hikers only please. Bring a bag lunch, snacks and plenty of water.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $15

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program; call (502) 955-8512.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502 955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Wednesday

May 17, 2017

Thursday

May 18, 2017

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™