Millennium Trail Half Hike at Bernheim

Millennium Trail Half Hike

June 3 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Take a hike – a long hike to celebrate National Trails Day! Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists will be your guides on half of the 13.75 mile Millennium Trail. This is a rigorous hike; experienced hikers only please. Bring a bag lunch, snacks and plenty of water.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $15

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program; call (502) 955-8512.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org