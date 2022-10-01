Millstone Festival in Richmond

Millstone Festival

The City of Richmond and Dreaming Creek Brewery proudly presents the 2nd Annual Millstone Festival on Saturday, October 1st from 11AM to 10PM in Downtown Richmond!

11AM-10PM: Community Booths and Craft Vendors

11AM-10PM: Food and Beverage Vendors

11AM-10PM: Beer and Wine Garden

11AM-10PM: Inflatables/Kids Area

11AM-6PM: Medlock's Car Cruise (For more information, please contact Speedy Denny at (859) 661 - 5708 or Gayle McCord at (606) 748 - 5253.)

11AM-8PM: Petting Zoo

Live Music Performances Lineup

1PM Performance: Rags and Riches

3PM Performance: Scott T. Smith

5PM: Community Award & Time Capsule Ceremony

6PM Performance: Vintage Voodoo

8PM Performance: Grayson Jenkins

For more information call (859) 623 - 8753 or visit richmond.ky.us