Millstone Festival in Richmond
to
Downtown Richmond First Street, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Millstone Festival
The City of Richmond and Dreaming Creek Brewery proudly presents the 2nd Annual Millstone Festival on Saturday, October 1st from 11AM to 10PM in Downtown Richmond!
- 11AM-10PM: Community Booths and Craft Vendors
- 11AM-10PM: Food and Beverage Vendors
- 11AM-10PM: Beer and Wine Garden
- 11AM-10PM: Inflatables/Kids Area
- 11AM-6PM: Medlock's Car Cruise (For more information, please contact Speedy Denny at (859) 661 - 5708 or Gayle McCord at (606) 748 - 5253.)
- 11AM-8PM: Petting Zoo
Live Music Performances Lineup
- 1PM Performance: Rags and Riches
- 3PM Performance: Scott T. Smith
- 5PM: Community Award & Time Capsule Ceremony
- 6PM Performance: Vintage Voodoo
- 8PM Performance: Grayson Jenkins
For more information call (859) 623 - 8753 or visit richmond.ky.us
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family