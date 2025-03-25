Mind Matters: The Future of Mental Wellness & Cognition

× Expand Medical Transformation Center Medical Transformation Center

Explore the newest solutions for improved mood, cognition, focus, compulsions and more. Join MTC’s Dr. Carl Paige and Dr. Alexa Davis as they discuss the regenerative approach to mental wellness, the benefits of advanced supplementation, and the effects of nutrition and lifestyle on mental wellness & cognition.

Enjoy paleo-mediterranean snacks and drinks. Register to win an Exomind treatment. New to Louisville and only offered at MTC, Exomind is designed to help retrain the brain to support healthier thinking patterns and emotional responses.

For more information call (502) 443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com