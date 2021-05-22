× Expand Graphics by: Ashley Norman, Dirty South Pottery Enjoy community & handmade art while supporting two local charities.

Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event

Mini Scooped is a charitable event that combines handmade pottery with ice cream together in the spirit of community. You’ll be able to enjoy our beautiful downtown while eating a sweet treat – all while maintaining COVID safety protocols. With each ticket, you will receive a handmade ice cream bowl & a scoop of ice cream flavor of your choice, and 100% of the proceeds will go to two local non-profits. This is a ticketed event, which will go on sale May 15th at 10am.

For more information visit dirtysouthpottery.com/pages/mini-scooped