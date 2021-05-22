Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event

to

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event

Mini Scooped is a charitable event that combines handmade pottery with ice cream together in the spirit of community. You’ll be able to enjoy our beautiful downtown while eating a sweet treat – all while maintaining COVID safety protocols. With each ticket, you will receive a handmade ice cream bowl & a scoop of ice cream flavor of your choice, and 100% of the proceeds will go to two local non-profits. This is a ticketed event, which will go on sale May 15th at 10am.

For more information visit dirtysouthpottery.com/pages/mini-scooped

Info

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mini Scooped: A Charitable Ice Cream & Pottery Event - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 ical