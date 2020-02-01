Miniature Marvels of the Louisville Miniature Club

Louisville Free Public Library - St. Matthews 3940 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Miniature Marvels of the Louisville Miniature Club

Established in 1973, Louisville Miniature Club will display dollhouses, roomboxes and vignettes of many different scales for public viewing. All ages

For more information call  502-574-1771  or visit lfpl.org

Louisville Free Public Library - St. Matthews 3940 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
502-574-1771
