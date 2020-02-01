Miniature Marvels of the Louisville Miniature Club
Louisville Free Public Library - St. Matthews 3940 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Established in 1973, Louisville Miniature Club will display dollhouses, roomboxes and vignettes of many different scales for public viewing. All ages
For more information call 502-574-1771 or visit lfpl.org
