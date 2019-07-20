Minnie Adkins Day

to Google Calendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00

Little Sandy Lodge Rt. 7 & Rt. 32, Sandy Hook, Kentucky 41171

Elliott County Kentucky’s Minnie Adkins Day

July 20, 2019 8:00am to 4:00pm

Little Sandy Lodge, 1916 N. KY 7 & 32

Sandy Hook, KY 41171

You are welcome to join us for one of the biggest folk art festivals in Eastern Kentucky, Elliott County’s Minnie Adkins Day. Since 2014 our own resident, world famous folk artist, Minnie Adkins, has been honored with a festival here, in her own home county. Minnie Adkins Day will be filled with lots of art, both folk and fine, traditional heritage inspired crafts, food, music, and loads of fun.

The spaces for Vendor setup are still just $10 and are open to artists and craftspersons from all around. There is no admission for you to get in. So just come on in, look, see, shop, and just visit with us for a while.

For more information call (606) 738-5515 or visit littlesandylodge.com 

Info
Little Sandy Lodge Rt. 7 & Rt. 32, Sandy Hook, Kentucky 41171 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - Minnie Adkins Day - 2019-07-20 08:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Submit Yours