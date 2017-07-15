Minnie Adkins Day

In 2014, Minnie Adkins Day in Elliott County was designated to be on the third Saturday in July. To the arts community this may be the most important thing to happen in this area for a long time. Minnie Adkins Day is a local Arts and Crafts market with arts (both folk and fine), crafts, music, food, fun, and entertainment. Minnie Adkins is a world famous Folk Artist who is an Elliott County native. As important as Minnie’s work is on its own merits, she became equally well known and important as an ambassador for folk art. She has built a strong arts community in and around Elliott County. In 2014, Elliott County held the first Minnie Adkins Day to recognize the artist and give honor to her for all her hard work and dedication to helping others learn that they too could market and sell things they had made. Elliott County has done a wonderful thing to recognize and pay tribute to one of its citizens while she is still able to enjoy it. Plans are to build on this market so that each year more artists will be able to come here. Then more visitors and buyers will be able to come so that they can meet and greet the artists and get some deals on artwork. So join us as we celebrate life at Minnie Adkins Day in Sandy Hook Kentucky in Elliott County. We are located on the front yard of the Little Sandy Lodge on Route 32 and Route 7 in Sandy Hook Kentucky. Vendors will be set up on one side of the road/yard and parking will be on the other side of the road/yard leading up to the Lodge. This year Minnie Adkins Day is July 15, 2017. We hope to see you there.

For more information call 606-738-5515 or visit littlesandylodge.com