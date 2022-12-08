× Expand Flashback Theater Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street Presented Flashback Theater – The Virginia Theater, 214 E. Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, KY, 7:30 pm each day. By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa. This production is brought to you by the generous support of SPEDA, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Citizens Bank, and First & Farmer's National Bank. Tickets for assigned seating go on sale November 8, 2022.

Info and tickets 888-394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.com