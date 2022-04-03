The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
The Miraculous Journey of Edward TulaneFrom the book by Kate DiCamilloAdapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford
From the book by Kate DiCamillo
Adapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford
With his handmade silk suits, wide array of hats, and tiny gold pocket watch, Edward Tulane was the most exceptional toy in Abilene’s room. He was adored and he was happy. But then, one day, he was lost. Based on Newbery-winner Kate DiCamillo’s beloved book, audiences of all ages will love this breathtaking story of finding friendship, finding yourself, and eventually finding your way back home.
Performances:
Family Weekend Performance Info
Sunday, April 3 – 2:00pm
Saturday, April 9 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*
Sunday, April 10 – 2:00pm
*Pay What You Will
School Day Matinees
Tuesday – Friday, April 5-8
10:00am
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is recommended for 3rd – 8th grade Curricular Connections – Loss, Life Changes, Emotional Intelligence, Journeys
Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up
Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour
Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is sponsored by Bank of the Bluegrass.
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org