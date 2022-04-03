× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre The Miraculous Journey of Edward TulaneFrom the book by Kate DiCamilloAdapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford

With his handmade silk suits, wide array of hats, and tiny gold pocket watch, Edward Tulane was the most exceptional toy in Abilene’s room. He was adored and he was happy. But then, one day, he was lost. Based on Newbery-winner Kate DiCamillo’s beloved book, audiences of all ages will love this breathtaking story of finding friendship, finding yourself, and eventually finding your way back home.

Performances:

Family Weekend Performance Info

Sunday, April 3 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 9 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*

Sunday, April 10 – 2:00pm

*Pay What You Will

School Day Matinees

Tuesday – Friday, April 5-8

10:00am

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is recommended for 3rd – 8th grade Curricular Connections – Loss, Life Changes, Emotional Intelligence, Journeys

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is sponsored by Bank of the Bluegrass.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org