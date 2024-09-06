× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Mirrorball: A Taylor Swift Dance Party

Mirrorball: A Taylor Swift Dance Party

Donations at the door.

Come join us for our 1st ever Mirrorball: A Taylor Swift Dance Party in partnership with the American Heart Association! A night full of dancing, music bingo, hands-only CPR training, trivia, heart healthy habits, a photo station and more! No drop offs, donations accepted at the door go to the American Heart Association.