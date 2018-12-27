Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly

FbTC’s season lineup begins with a nostalgic Christmas story featuring some of literature's favorite characters from Jane Austen. The play is titled Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and is written by modern playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. In this winning and witty sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the bookish middle child of the Bennet family finally has her day. Constantly overshadowed by her four sisters, Mary Bennet finds hope for a new life beyond her family from an unexpected holiday romance. Austen fans and first-timers alike will find much to love in this alluring comedic tale.

For more information call 1-888-394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co.