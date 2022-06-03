Miss Nelson is Missing Play at Cambellsville

× Expand Campbellsville Univeristy Miss Nelson is Missing

Miss Nelson is Missing Campbellsville University‘s Theater Department presents a full season of exciting performances offering entertainment for all ages at Russ Mobley Theater! Enjoy spring, summer, fall, and winter productions. Call or visit the website to find out what’s coming to the stage next! Miss Nelson is Missing (Elementary School Cast) will show June 3-4, 7 pm est, 2022 at the Russ Mobley Theater. Stay tuned on Facebook or call 270.789.5266 to find out exact showtimes.

For more information Contact Campbellsville University's Theater Department Phone: 270.789.5266 Email: theater@campbellsville.edu Social Media Stay connected on Facebook or visit campbellsville.edu/academics/programs/theatre-dance/upcoming-productions/