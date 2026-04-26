× Expand Ashland Avenue Baptist Church Mission Trail: Wild West VBS at Ashland

Mission Trail: Wild West VBS at Ashland

Mission Trail: Wild West VBS is from July 6th-10th. We will begin our Mission each night at 6 pm and finish at 8:30 pm. Mission Trail is located at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 W. Reynolds Road in Lexington. It’s a VBS for all kids, age 4 through the summer after 5th grade.

At Mission Trail, your adventurers will learn about God’s Gospel mission to the nations. They’ll learn all about this while enjoying songs, games, skits, crafts, and more, in a lively Wild West adventure setting.

For more information visit ashlandvbs.com