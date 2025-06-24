× Expand . Missy Raines & Allegheny

Missy Raines & Allegheny at the Norton Center for the Arts

As a Grammy-nominated musician and ten-time International Bluegrass Association Bass Player of the Year, Missy Raines has proven herself beyond doubt as an iconic bluegrass instrumentalist, singer and songwriter.

The first woman to ever win the IBMA Bass Player of the Year award, she’s received numerous other awards, including the IBMA for Recorded Event of the Year and Song of the Year. In 2019, she was featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of their American Currents exhibit.

Raines is joined by her band, Allegheny, named for the Allegheny highlands of West Virginia where she grew up. Traditional and hard-driving at its core, their music is energized with Raines’ penchant for originality and innovation.

Ben Garnett – Guitar | Eli Gilbert – Banjo | Ellie Hakanson – Fiddle | Tristan Scroggins – Mandolin

