Louisville Marriott 280 W Jefferson St, Kentucky

July 17, 6:30 p.m. ET

Louisville Marriott Downtown

This 5th annual event supports the work of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A world free of MS is our vision; the Misters bring that vision to life. While the Misters aren't up for bid, the top 10 present exclusive live auction items and create a lively runway show that is unique to Misters for MS.

For more informationvisit http://e.givesmart.com/events/kMK/

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
