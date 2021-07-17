× Expand Submitted Misters For MS 2021 will take place July 17 at Louisville Marriott Downtown.

Misters for MS

July 17, 6:30 p.m. ET

Louisville Marriott Downtown

This 5th annual event supports the work of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A world free of MS is our vision; the Misters bring that vision to life. While the Misters aren't up for bid, the top 10 present exclusive live auction items and create a lively runway show that is unique to Misters for MS.

For more informationvisit http://e.givesmart.com/events/kMK/