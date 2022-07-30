Misters for MS - Louisville

Louisville Marriott Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Misters for MS is a tall, dark, and handsome fundraiser benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A world free of MS is our vision; the Misters bring that vision to life. While the Misters aren't up for bid, the top 10 Misters present exclusive live auction items and create a lively runway show that is unique to Misters for MS.

Louisville Marriott Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Charity & Fundraisers
