A world free of MS is our vision; the Misters for MS bring that vision to life in this fundraiser benefiting the National MS Society. While the Misters aren't up for bid, they present exclusive live auction items and create a unique runway show celebrating the MS community and their journeys.

The evening includes: Mixing and mingling with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, bourbon pull, the Misters for MS Live Auction and silent disco after party.

For more information visit my.onecause.com