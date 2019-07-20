× Expand MS Society Misters for MS

Misters for MS

Quickly becoming Louisville’s event of the summer, Misters for MS is a tall, dark, and handsome fundraiser benefitting the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Set for Saturday, July 20, Misters for MS will take place from 6:30-11 p.m. at Louisville Marriott Downtown.

This year's event will feature:

-Open bar

-Light bites

-Silent auction

-Live "Runway" Show and Auction with bachelors presenting items ranging from trips to New York City, Colorado and Michigan; to VIP bourbon experiences; exclusive horse farm tours; and a halter worn by Triple-Crown Winner Justify.

- New this year: After-Party featuring music from The Decades, an eight-piece classic rock, soul and R&B band.

For more information visit mistersforMS.org