Marriott Louisville Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Quickly becoming Louisville’s event of the summer, Misters for MS is a tall, dark, and handsome fundraiser benefitting the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Set for Saturday, July 20, Misters for MS will take place from 6:30-11 p.m. at Louisville Marriott Downtown.
This year's event will feature:
-Open bar
-Light bites
-Silent auction
-Live "Runway" Show and Auction with bachelors presenting items ranging from trips to New York City, Colorado and Michigan; to VIP bourbon experiences; exclusive horse farm tours; and a halter worn by Triple-Crown Winner Justify.
- New this year: After-Party featuring music from The Decades, an eight-piece classic rock, soul and R&B band.
For more information visit mistersforMS.org