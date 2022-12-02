× Expand MAS Mistletoe Art Stroll- LOGO MAS

Shop the Mistletoe Stroll! Experience shopping in downtown Madisonville like never before! The second annual Mistletoe Art Stroll will be held in downtown Madisonville on Friday, December 2nd.

The Mistletoe Art Stroll is guaranteed to be a shopping experience with style! Support small businesses and creative artisans, all while checking off your holiday shopping list! Downtown businesses will open their doors and host artisans in their stores! Designated “stroll stops” will feature the local businesses you know and love and a guest artisan in their space! You can expect to find one-of-a-kind art, including locally poured candles, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, custom home décor, and so much more! Many local stores and restaurants will also have event specials and sales.

This family-friendly event will feature several holiday activities! Stay tuned for more info!

For additional information contact cferguson@visitmadisionvilleky.com or call 270-821-4171.