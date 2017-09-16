Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter

September 16 @ 10 am and 11 am

Two sessions at 10 am and 11 am

Varroa mites are currently beekeeper's #1 enemy. They feed on the fat of honey bees and vector viruses. In order to accurately assess the varroa mite population, beekeepers need to routinely sample their colonies. Tammy Horn Potter, KY State Apiarist, will lead two sessions on how to do a sample of a honey bee colony at Bernheim as part of Bugfest.

FREE, but $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Reservations: Limited capacity. First-come, first-served basis by calling (502)955-8512.

Location: Entrance gate hive yard

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org