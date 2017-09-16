Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter

Google Calendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter

September 16 @ 10 am and 11 am

Two sessions at 10 am and 11 am

Varroa mites are currently beekeeper's #1 enemy. They feed on the fat of honey bees and vector viruses. In order to accurately assess the varroa mite population, beekeepers need to routinely sample their colonies. Tammy Horn Potter, KY State Apiarist, will lead two sessions on how to do a sample of a honey bee colony at Bernheim as part of Bugfest.

FREE, but $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Reservations: Limited capacity. First-come, first-served basis by calling (502)955-8512.

Location: Entrance gate hive yard

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Outdoor, Talks & Readings
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mite-A-Thon Inspections with State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter - 2017-09-16 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Submit Yours