Mix & Wicks | Craft Cocktails + Scent-sational Candle Making

Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Mixing Craft Cocktails + Making Cocktail-Inspired Candles
Shake, stir, sip, and pour – Plan an evening of mixing classic cocktails and hand-pouring cocktail-inspired candles. Dive into craft cocktail culture with local connoisseur, and Bottoms Up proprietor Norma Smith. Create and enjoy three specialty cocktails (Paloma, Spritz, Julep) and hand-pour three cocktail-inspired candles with Wick & Mortar Studio.
Hosted by Bottoms Up, Poppy & Pomelo, and Wick & Mortar Studio
Class highlights:
Create three craft cocktails, Paloma, Spritz, and Julep with mixologist Norma Smith
Learn how to make and shake three perfect classic cocktails
Spritz
Paloma
Mint Julep
Cocktail tips & tricks, ingredients, and recipe cards
Hand-pour three matching cocktail-inspired candles
Sparkling Citrus
Agave Nectar & Lime
French Bourbon Reserve
Learn the benefits of clean candles made with coconut wax and cedar wicks
Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase
Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your tickets in advance. Each ticket purchase is for one seat in the class. Please purchase additional tickets for each person participating. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.
Classes are around two hours and held at Old North inside Greyline Station. All candle-making materials are provided, plus three drinks as described above (no substitutions). Please note for participants under 21 or who do not partake in alcoholic beverages, there are soft drink and mocktail options.
For more information, please call 859.740.2325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/april-13