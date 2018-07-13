The MixT&pe™ 2018 Finals

23 National Bartenders. Six Judges. One cocktail that rocks.

Cheer on our semifinalists from across the U.S. that have flown in to compete in the final round of Copper & Kings American Brandy Company' The MixT&pe™ cocktail competition! These bartenders will have 10 minutes each to create a cocktail based on their favorite song that includes a Copper & Kings American Brandy base spirit.

Cocktails are judged based on name, presentation and technical skills, creativity, balance, aroma, and inspiration.

8:30am: Doors Open

9:00am - 12:00pm: Prelim Round on 2nd & 3rd Floors

1:00pm - 2:00pm: Final Round on 3rd Floor (Top 4 bartenders from Prelim Round)

Spectators welcome! 21+ only

Cash bar with drink specials for spectators

For more information call (502) 561 0267 or visit copperandkings.com