The MixT&pe: Grammy Artist-Inspired Cocktails

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Copper & Kings is proud to present The MixT&pe: GR&MMY Artists

Saturday, January 27 | 7PM - 12AM

NO COVER, 21+

With Mikey Padgett, Eron Plevan, Hunter Ratliff, and special guest bartender

Taste inventive American Brandy, Gin & Absinthe cocktails inspired by the music of 2018 Grammy Nominees

Guest DJ spinning tracks by 2018 Grammy-nominated artists while you enjoy your cocktails on the 2nd floor Art Gallery at Copper & Kings

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

