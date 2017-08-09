The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night

to Google Calendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night

Cheer on our 15 Ideal Bartender School students in their Final Exam MixT&pe cmpetition! These selected students have one final task to complete before finishing their 14-week course – and that is to create an original cocktail that rocks. These students will have to impress our local judges with a unique drink based on their favorite song using Copper & Kings spirits.

Free entry, industry welcome! Drink specials for you to sip while watching the competition.

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Info
Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Food & Drink
502-561-0267
to Google Calendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - The MixT&pe: Ideal Bartender School Final Exam & Industry Night - 2017-08-09 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™