MLK Day Event, "Dream. Believe. Become"

11th Annual MLK Day Event, "Dream. Believe. Become." All events are on Monday, Jan. 16: 8 a.m. (FREE pancake breakfast); 9 a.m. (Commemorative March); 9:30 a.m. (Special Program). The events will be at Harrodsburg Intermediate School, 443 East Lexington Street

Harrodsburg, Ky., 40330. Donations will be accepted at the breakfast and will benefit Mercer Transformation (the organization managing the old Harrodsburg High School campus on Lexington St.) FREE pink t-shirts will be given to the first 200 attendees in honor of cancer awareness this year. Contests for the t-shirt design, essay and banner are open to everyone.

More information, call Mercer County Extension Office at 859.734.4378 or email luci.hockersmith@uky.edu.